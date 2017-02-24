Rod Stewart in Shrewsbury: Tickets on sale

Tickets to see Rod Stewart in Shrewsbury have gone on sale this morning.

The Maggie May singer will take to the stage at Shrewsbury Town Football Club's stadium on June 7.

Around 20,000 fans are expected to pack in to the stadium for what will be one of only two mainland Britain concerts the veteran performer will do this year in preparation for headlining the Isle of Wight Festival on June 11.

Tickets for the gig went on sale at 9am – priced from £55.

It is the second big outdoor concert at the stadium after Elton John wowed crowds with a selection of his hits in 2011. More than 17,000 fans crammed in to the stadium to see the Candle in the Wind performer.

Having sold more than 200 million records worldwide, Sir Rod will perform a combined set of his classics spanning five decades including I Don’t Want to Talk About It and The First Cut is the Deepest as well as new hits in his signature style.

Concert-goers will also be treated to tracks from his most recently released critically acclaimed platinum album Another Country, which debuted at number two.