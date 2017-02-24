Nashville show coming to Birmingham

The scene of a buzzing honky tonk party in downtown Nashville will be perfectly recreated in A Country Night In Nashville.

The show will be staged on Sunday at Birmingham’s New Alexandra Theatre and will capture the energy and atmosphere of an evening in the home of Country Music.

Venue spokeswoman Fiona McCartney said: “Prepare to be transported on a musical journey through the history of country, featuring songs from its biggest stars both past and present.

Hits from Johnny Cash to Alan Jackson, Dolly to the Dixie Chicks, Willie Nelson to Kacey Musgraves, will be showcased by the amazing vocals of Dominic Halpin, Shelly Quarmby and their fabulous backing band, the Hurricanes.”

The show will include a starry set-list, including songs like Ring Of Fire, Crazy, Sweet Home Alabama, Don’t Rock The Jukebox, Need you Now, 9-5 and Don’t Worry Baby.

Meanwhile, music of a different nature will feature on Wednesday when the New Alexandra hosts Vampires Rock: The Ghost Train.

Ms McCartney added: “After more than a decade on tour with 3,000 live performances, five-star reviews and over a million sales nationwide; it’s no surprise that the UK’s favourite Vampire Baron is back.

“Steve Steinman has ramped up the vamp in this spectacular sequel to the phenomenally successful Vampires Rock Musical Concert.”

Tickets for both shows are available from the venue or online at www.atgtickets.com