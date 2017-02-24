Market Drayton church hosting festival of inspiration

A new festival which aims to bring people in the community together will be held this summer.

The Reverend Hywel Snook, vicar of Christ Church in Market Drayton, is planning to put on a Festival of Inspiration in June.

This will include an art exhibition and The Voices of Drayton concert.

Rev Snook said: “We want to inspire ordinary people to come together and sing in a choir for the concert.

“The first rehearsal is on Saturday at 10.30am.

“This is for everyone, anyone who wants to give it a go no matter how much experience you have had in singing.

“If you sing in the Vienna Opera or only sing when you’ve had 10 pints please come. Come along to the rehearsals, we will hold them monthly until June.” Rev Snook is also planning to start a new music group to raise funds for the restoration of the church’s organ.

He said: “Over the next few weeks and months we will form a group that will teach music in many forms to the community.

“The idea is to bring people together to learn instruments and to sing together.

“We plan to teach the next generation to use our organ and for others to learn other instruments and to sing together.

“The funds raised will be split 50/50 between the organ fund and church.

“Raising these funds it is hoped that this year we will be able to have the interior of the organ professionally cleaned and then move on to replace the blowers.

“Bit by bit we will rebuild the organ while it remains in church.

“Originally, the previous company wanted to remove the organ for up to 18 months and repair it all in one go, costing £120,000.

“Rebuilding the organ bit by bit will enable us to continue to use the instrument and reduces the overall cost. Music for All will also enable us to use the organ and the church building for outreach in the community.

“So over the next few weeks and months look out for more news about the month of Inspiration and Music for All and pray that our efforts will be successful.”