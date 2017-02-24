David Bowie tribute show at Shrewsbury

The last few tickets are up for grabs for an ‘authentic’ tribute act playing at Theatre Severn this weekend.

Bowie Experience is a spectacular concert featuring all of David Bowie’s hits, celebrating the music of the world’s greatest pop icon, as celebrated at this week’s Brits.

It takes the audience on an unforgettable journey of sound and vision through the golden years from Space Oddity through to Let’s Dance.

Craig Reeves, marketing manager for Theatre Severn said: “Bowie Experience is the world’s favourite and most authentic tribute to the thin white duke and continues to amaze audiences with an astounding attention to detail.

To book tickets for the Sunday night show visit the box office or call 01743 281281.

For more details go to www.theatresevern.co.uk