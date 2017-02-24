Am dram with Alison Norton

From next Friday, I am delighted to tell you we will be carrying a full page of am dram news, written by yours truly.

The content will vary slightly from week to week, obviously depending on what you send me, but I would like to think that we can feature a Star of the Week, and remember, this doesn’t necessarily need to be a performer. It could be a member of your back stage staff, your committee, your front of house team; in fact anyone who does a great job for you.

I would also like to be a little bit naughty, so if you have any gossip for me, we can feature a Wicked Whispers section. And finally, tell me what you think of other amateur shows you have seen across the area. Your mini reviews and thoughts about the standard of am dram in our area is important.

So, feel free to send me as much information as possible, together with your good quality photos, because this is a great opportunity for us.

Moving onto the news for this week, Walsall Operatic Society will be performing the wonderfully heart-warming musical comedy Betty Blue Eyes from March 7 to 11, at the Lichfield Garrick Theatre.

While the citizens of post-war Britain tighten their belts, local officials feather their own nests by taking far more than their share. Things look grim but there is one bright spark on the horizon; the marriage of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

For tickets, visit www.lichfieldgarrick.com, call 01543 412121 and for more information on the group, visit www.walsalloperatic.com

Over at The Rose Theatre in Kidderminster from March 9 to 18 you can catch a production of Cole Porter’s Kiss Me Kate, an incredibly witty musical based on Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew by Kidderminster Operatic & Dramatic Society.

For tickets call the box office on 01562 743745 or visit www.rosetheatre.co.uk or www.kods.co.uk

Drama lovers will be pleased to hear that Oldbury Rep is presenting Confusions, a set of five short plays by Alan Ayckbourn, from March 4 to 11.

The plots depict a mother unable to resist baby talk, a disastrous fete, an unsuccessful seduction attempt, a fraught dinner encounter and last but by no means least, five characters conversing on park benches.

For tickets, visit www.oldburyrep.org or call 0121 552 2761.

One of the most uplifting modern musicals and a favourite amongst youth groups and

From March 8 to 10, the pupils of Charlton School in Wellington, Telford, are performing Hairspray at their brand new, on-site theatre, directed by Anna Vickers.

So if you can’t resist singing Welcome To The Sixties, Mama I’m A Big Girl Now, Good Morning Baltimore or You Can’t Stop The Beat, you need a ticket for this show. Call 01952 386800 for more information.

Studio 61, a well-established, Wolverhampton-based drama company, is holding an open audition on February 27 at 7.30pm at The Victory Hall, Lower Penn for anyone wishing to take part in June production, The Kitchen Sink by Tom Wells. Whether you want to appear on stage or back stage, email webmaster@studio61.org.uk and director Sarah will be in touch.

Well that’s all for this week. Please email me all your news, gossip, Star of the Week nominees and good quality photos to a.norton@expressandstar.co.uk, call me on 01902 319662 or follow me on Twitter @Alison Norton

Break a leg!