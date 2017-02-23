Sinbad the Sailor pantomime appearing in Bishop's Castle

It may be February but it is panto season in Bishop’s Castle as Sinbad the Sailor is now playing.

Amateur dramatics group the Castle Players is taking to the stage for a four-night run of the classic panto, hosted at the SpArC Theatre.

The group’s February pantos have become an annual tradition and follow last year’s production of Mother Goose and 2014’s Cinderella. The run was set to start tonight at 7pm, with another 7pm showing tomorrow and two, at 2pm and 6.30pm, on Saturday.

Taking the starring role is Alicia Jones as Sinbad, with Abi Brayford as the Princess, Mary Austin as the Sultan, Dave Jones as Dame Peony and Tamara Jones as Sinbad’s sidekick Mustrapha Sickbag.

The panto forms part of the six-day Bishop’s Castle Arts Festival during which hundreds are expected to descend on the town.

Now in its sixth year, the festival includes things as diverse as Samba drumming to jewellery making, talks on Ancient Greece, music concerts from the Ragtime Blues band, the Becky Brindle Band and the Man From Off harmony singers.

For more information on these and other activities go to www.bishopscastleartsfestival.co.uk