Jasper Carrott's Telford shows selling out fast

There are only a few tickets remaining for Jasper Carrott’s shows in Telford.

The last tickets remain for the comedian’s Stand Up and Rock show at Oakengates Theatre.

He is appearing with a new stand-up routine on March 25, 26 and 27. All three shows start at 7.30pm.

Jasper also introduces musical compatriots who have been ‘rockin’ audiences all over the world.

Bev Bevan, as well as being Jasper’s mate, is a founding member of seminal 70s rock bands The Move and ELO.

Joining Jasper and Bev on stage are Geoff Turton from the Rockin Berries and Suzi Woo.

Tickets priced £26 are on sale now and can be booked online at theplacetelford.com, by calling the box office on 01952 382382, or in person at the theatre.