Ironbridge Gorge Museum marks 50 years since founding

To celebrate 50 years since founding, Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust is putting on events and competitions.

Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron will be reopened for Easter after a massive refurbishment across all three of its floors. The revamp, started in December 2016, saw exhibits modernised, a new café and improved disabled access.

A community art competition is also launching, with Shropshire residents of all ages invited to submit artwork inspired by the Ironbridge Museums. Winning entries will be displayed across the museums from late spring.

There will also be animal inspired activities over Easter, events based on the theme of fire, furnace and steam in the summer, with Halloween taking centre stage in October.

Pat Edgar, of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust, said: “This will be a fantastic and exciting year to visit the Ironbridge Gorge Museums and discover how much the museums have changed over the last 50 years.”