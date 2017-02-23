Britain's Got Talent's Circus of Horrors in Telford tomorrow

A show that stormed into the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent and now tours the world will be arriving in Telford tomorrow.

The Circus of Horrors will be performing bizarre and brave acts in an Alice in Horrorland-type story at Oakengates Theatre.

Circus founder and ringmaster Dr Haze says the cast are looking forward to returning to the theatre on its 21st anniversary tour to perform its latest show, The Never-ending Nightmare.

The circus is made up of 26 performers and musicians, including Hannibal Hellmuerto who is a Guinness world record holding sword swallower.

His wife Anastasia IV also performs an act suspended only by her hair.

Dr Haze said: “Our show gets a great reaction. We turn horror into a positive word. People are really buzzing about what they see.”

The tour, which started in October last year, runs until April but the circus will then go on to perform at festivals.

Dr Haze, who grew up in a circus, becoming a fire-eater at the age of 12, added: “Oakengates Theatre in Telford is one of our favourite theatres to come to.

"There’s really nice people there and we usually fill it. Anywhere you sit there, you are always close to the action.”

The circus reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2011 and has also starred in other TV shows.

The venue is running a two for one offer for the show, which starts at 7.30pm. Call the box office on 01952 382382 and quote the promotional code ‘gory’.