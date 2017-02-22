Ultimate Dubs car event coming to Telford

Petrolheads from all over the country are expected to descend on a town next month to see a showcase of souped up models.

Thousands of car enthusiasts will be heading to Telford International Centre for the Ultimate Dubs event on March 11 and 12.

The show will bring together more than 300 VW, Audi, Seat and Skoda show cars from across the UK and Europe.

More than 40 clubs will be represented at the event and will be putting on displays.

All clubs will be competing for the ‘Ultimate Club’ trophy and all vehicles on the indoor stands will be judged as part of the show and shine.

There will also be an array of trade stands, racing simulator competitions, BMX freestyling and street dancing, a VW drag racing club display and a Porsche 911 display.

Trade stands this year will include big names specialising in the likes of static and air suspension, wheels, styling, I.C.E, clothing and accessories.

Last year, crowds congregated along St Quentin Gate to watch the cars coming in and out of Telford International Centre, with converted exhausts making a wall of noise in the town centre.

There was a large mix of vehicles – with an old-fashioned VW Camper Van sitting next to a top-of-the-range Porsche.

Others had been converted in a number of unique ways – with one camper van opening up at the back to reveal its own sound system and bar.

Organisers hailed the event a success and are now making final preparations for this year’s show.

The show will be open to the public on March 11 between 5.30pm and 9.30pm, and March 12 from 9am to 4.30pm.

Tickets in advance, which must be bought by this Friday, cost £10 on Saturday, £13 on Sunday or £17.50 for the full weekend.

On the door, they cost £10 on Saturday, £15 on Sunday, or £20 for the weekend.

Under 16s can get in free but must be accompanied by a paying adult.

To buy advance tickets, visit www.ultimate-dubs.co.uk/tickets