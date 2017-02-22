TV chef Damian Wawrzyniak bringing National Food Tour to Shrewsbury College

TV chef and ambassador for Polish cuisine in Great Britain, Damian Wawrzyniak will bring his Polish Feast – as served up in Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen – to Shrewsbury College on March 12.

It will be the second in a series of seven dates across the UK following the first stop at The Belle in Bassingbourn on February 25 and will bring family style dishes and delicious Polish treats to diners across the country - diners can espect rustic sharing platters with starters, entrees, deserts and vodka.

The Polish Feast is part of Chef Wawrzyniak’s personal mission to make one of the last undiscovered cuisines a firm art of British food culture.

He said: “I’m very excited to bring my Polish Feast Food Tour to Shrewsbury and cook at the college. So few people have tried true, authentic, homemade traditional Polish food.

"I’ve had the idea of a food tour for a while now, after cooking the first Polish Feast in the Fifteen kitchen this summer. Polish food is still largely undiscovered in Great Britain, so this is a chance to be part of something very special.

"We Poles love food and feasting and to talk about how dishes were prepared by our mums, aunts and grandparents.

“For me, the tour is a very special journey of love, flavours, passion and happiness. Each stop will pack in as many meat, fish and vegetable dishes as possible, with different dishes as seasonal produce changes.

"Along with my group of amazing chefs, we’ll celebrate our food culture by describing each dish, its history and ingredients, sharing our experiences and encouraging everyone to dig in and try something new!”

