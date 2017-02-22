Chester Zoo captures rare footage of tuatara hatching from its egg

Rare footage of a tuatara hatching from its egg has been caught on camera at a zoo.

It is the first time the intricate process has been filmed in such detail.

The tuatara is an ancient reptile that has lived on the planet for more than 225 million years – older than many species of dinosaur. Last year, reptile experts at Chester Zoo became the first in the world to successfully breed the rare animal outside the species’ native New Zealand.

Now, six more have hatched at the zoo, leading keepers to believe that they have found the “winning formula” when it comes to breeding the mysterious creatures. Only a handful of zoos worldwide work with the species and the new arrivals are a huge boost to the global population of the reptiles, which are notoriously hard to care for. The tuatara takes more than 20 years to reach sexual maturity and only reproduces every four years.

Isolde McGeorge, reptile keeper, said: “It took nearly 40 years of research and dedication to achieve the very first breeding of a tuatara outside their homeland in New Zealand last year. Now, after waiting all that time for the first to successfully hatch, six more have come along.

“Hatching these remarkable animals is real testament to the skill and expertise of the herpetology team at the zoo. Hopefully this means we’ve found the winning formula in terms of breeding the species, which has been a mystery to science for so long. Tuatara lived before the dinosaurs and have survived almost unchanged to the present day. They really are a living fossil and an evolutionary wonder.

“Breeding the species is an amazing event and almost as special is the fact we’ve now caught a tuatara hatching on film for the first time. It’s very, very special footage – footage which has barely ever been recorded before, certainly not in this level of detail. We will be able to learn more and more about these amazing animals.”

Tuataras are found wild only in New Zealand and are the last surviving species of its group, commonly known as beak heads, or Rhynchocephalia.