Britain's Got Talent's The Mimic Men coming to Shrewsbury

A group which were kicked off last year’s Britain’s Got Talent will be heading to Shrewsbury to perform at a fundraiser.

The Mimic Men

The Mimic Men will be on stage at the Albright Hussey Hotel, Ellesmere Road, on March 31 to help raise funds for Conner Parry, a Moto X rider who severed his spine in a horrific race-day accident.

Conner’s friends and family have rallied round to organise a black tie ball and are hoping to raise enough cash to help send Conner to Columbia for further pioneering treatment.

Funds have already been secured for his first round of stem cell treatment but now the race is on to raise the £20,000 needed for a second set.

The black tie ball starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets, which include a sit down three-course dinner, cost £65 per person or £600 for a table of 10.

Tickets can be bought by emailing kauraconsultancy@gmail.com

