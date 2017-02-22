Bridgnorth in bid to attract more tourists

A business leader is looking at ways to boost town trade.

Bridgnorth may have won two national awards in previous months, but the poor weather has hit trade with shoppers reluctant to leave their homes. Now Stephen Robbins, chairman of the chamber of commerce, is looking at ways to increase tourism.

“The British weather plays an important part in determining how well many of our local traders do on any particular day,” said Mr Robbins.

“Traditional and great our High Street may be, but sunshine and warmth brings more people into the town to enjoy it.”

The chamber is now looking at ways to work with the Severn Valley Railway to increase tourism in the town. The railway hosted 45,000 people at its Pacific Power event with the legendary Flying Scotsman last year and this year the most ambitious restoration will take place in its 51-year history.

“The chamber is looking to work more closely with the Severn Valley Railway during the 2017 season and we are currently discussing the viability of including the railway station as a stop on the park and ride route.

“Encouraging more tourists and day trippers to visit the town is vitally important. The chamber is looking at ways of marketing the town to a wider area,” said Mr Robbins.