Wealth of local talent set for Bishop's Castle Arts Festival

From Samba-drumming to jewellery-making, talks on Ancient Greece to pantomime, crowds attending this year’s Bishop’s Castle Arts Festival will find something to keep them entertained.

Hundreds are due to descend on the small South Shropshire town to enjoy the festival which caters for the young and not-so-young alike.

The six-day event, which is now in its sixth year, draws from the wealth of talent in the local community, with people travelling from miles around to enjoy the music, workshops and taster sessions. Sue Wilmer, chairman of the festival said: “We try and make the festival as inclusive as we can for as many people as possible.

“We decided to hold the festival in February as there is not much else on and it is always held in half-term as it attracts children and families too.

“We are a self-funded festival and we rely heavily on our volunteers to make it a success. They do a fantastic job.”

Planning for the event starts almost as soon as the last one finishes and Sue, who describes herself as a control freak, makes sure the event runs smoothly.

“It is all about the logistics,” she said. “We decided to set up the festival to help local tourism and support the B&Bs and it has been a great success.”

This year there are three music concerts and an art exhibition.

For more information on the festival, which runs from tomorrow to Sunday go to www.bishopscastleartsfestival.co.uk