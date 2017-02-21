Variety of acts on Bridgnorth theatre bill

A theatre is hosting a variety of different performances in the next month.

Bridgnorth’s Theatre on the Steps is welcoming The Pink Floyd Show on Friday and Saturday at 8pm.

The tribute act, Darkside, sold out its 2015 and 2016 performances, and is returning in 2017.

On Friday the tribute act will be focusing on ‘42 Years of Floyd’, whereas on Saturday the focus will be ‘The Sound of the 70s’.

Tickets cost £17 in advance or £19 on the door.

A play based on the life of Marilyn Monroe called ‘Marilyn’ will be performed on March 3 at 7.30pm.

Nicola Burgess will be starring in the play by Gwynne Edwards.

Meanwhile, tribute band Wings Over Abbey Road will be performing at the theatre on March 11 at 8pm.

For more information about upcoming shows and performances visit theatreonthesteps.co.uk or call 01746 766477.