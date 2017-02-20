Thousands ride in for Telford dirt bike show

It is a sport which is passed on from generation to generation and brings together people who are decades apart.

Thousands of people of all ages travelled to Telford’s Classic Dirt Bike Show at the weekend at Telford International Centre.

Organiser Ross Mowby said the show was as much for the traders to meet as it was for the visitors.

He added: “We were expecting about 5,000 people over the two days. We’ve owned it for three years but it’s been going for a number of years before that. It’s as much an opportunity for the scene to meet up and have a chat as it is a show. When it first opened at 9am it was packed.

“It’s right across generations, that’s something about motocross, my dad rode bikes and his dad did too.”

Eurosport commentator Jack Burnicle and the 1983 British Motocross Champion, and current Honda MXGP team manager, Roger Harvey attended the show.

One exhibitor attended the show for the first time this year.

That was Reverend Paul Sinclair from Motorcycle Funerals Limited in Leicestershire, who brought along with him one of his motorcycle hearses.

Reverend Sinclair regularly travels to Shropshire for funerals, since his business started in 2002.

He said: “People tend to be miserable at funerals, it’s a horrible atmosphere. With the typical biker-type, not all of the family are bikers too, so when they die they’re out on a ride with them and get an experience of how the person lived.”

Father and son Neil and James Robinson travelled from Newcastle for the event.

Eight-year-old James said: “It took us four hours to drive here.

“We both ride bikes, it’s quite exciting. My friends think it’s quite cool, not all of them ride bikes.”