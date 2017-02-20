Telford garden centre behind charity appeal

A garden centre has thrown its weight behind a charity appeal and is selling hand-crafted iron flowers to raise funds while helping people remember their loved ones.

The forget-me-not flowers are on sale at Lakeside Plant Centre in Priorslee, Telford, in aid of Severn Hospice.

The charity says the flowers, which cost £25 each and are made at the British Ironworks Centre, are a wonderful way to commemorate a loved one this spring.

Elodie Home, legacy and in memoriam advisor at Severn Hospice, said: “We’re very grateful to Lakeside Plant Centre for supporting our Forget-Me-Not campaign and selling our beautiful hand-crafted flowers.

“These lovely iron forget-me-nots make a wonderful addition to any garden.

“Our forget-me-not flowers continue to be incredibly popular and the money raised from them is already making a difference to the thousands of families that need our support. Each individual flower has been handmade by the talented team at the British Ironworks Centre and is a loving reminder of those who are no longer with us.”

The Severn Hospice forget me not flowers are also available to purchase via the charity’s website at www.severnhospice.org.uk/forgetmenot

Smaller versions of the flowers are available to buy at £4.99 each. Alternatively, flowers can be purchased at any local Severn Hospice shop and at either of the hospice sites in Shrewsbury and Telford.