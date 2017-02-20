Sir Tom Jones to play Cannock Chase Forest Live gig

Sir Tom Jones will perform for fans in Cannock this summer, it has been announced.

The Welsh star is best known for an array of hits including Delilah, It's Not Unusual, She's A Lady and What's New Pussycat.

See Sir Tom perform Delilah here:

Speaking ahead of the show, Sir Tom said: "I had a great time being part of the Forest Live concerts last year, so I am delighted to be coming back again and performing in three more of these beautiful woodland locations.

"It’s important that people are aware of our forests and come to enjoy them, so I hope you can join me.”

Sir Tom, now aged 76, will play the Cannock Chase show on Sunday, July 9.

Other stars set to perform over the three-day event include Elbow (playing Friday, July 7) and Rick Astley (on Saturday, July 9).

Tickets for the Tom Jones concert, priced at £46.50 (plus £5.15 booking fee), go on sale at 9am on Friday, February 24, from the Forestry Commission box office.

Call 03000 680400, or buy online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music