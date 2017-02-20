Shrewsbury display recalls end of the line for steam railway

The 50th anniversary of the end of the steam railway era in Shropshire is being marked as part of a “must see” eight-day exhibition staged by railway heritage enthusiasts in Shrewsbury next month.

From March 4 to 12, Shropshire Railway Society is joining forces with the Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust to commemorate a triple series of 50th anniversaries which changed the railways scene in the county forever.

They were the end of regular British Railways steam working, with the closure of the Coleham locomotive sheds to steam locomotives; the end of the London Paddington to Birkenhead through train service; and the end of steam along the Cambrian line – especially the last Cambrian Coast Express.

Shrewsbury’s railways were the largest employer in the town in the 1950s and the 1960s.

The locos would be serviced at the Coleham sheds, which were demolished in 1971, with the site in Old Potts Way since redeveloped with various uses including a cinema and supermarket.

The exhibition will run every day between noon and 4pm on weekdays, and 10am to 4pm at weekends. Entry and viewing is free, and it will be staffed by local railway historians, and volunteers who will be on hand and more than happy to answer questions.

David Morris, director of Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust, said: “Anybody even remotely interested in Shrewsbury’s history will have to a put this ‘must see’ event entry into their diary.

“There will be a display of photographs from the late Russell Mulford’s Collection, courtesy of Shropshire Railway Society, and also some images that have not been seen before by the general public taken by the late Mike Embrey of Shrewsbury.

“I knew Mike Embrey very well, and although the vast collection of photographs which the Shropshire Railway Society holds is incredibly impressive, with the recent addition of Mike’s archive, visitors to the exhibition are going to be able to see some unique views of the ‘sheds area’.

“This will not just be an exhibition of railway memorabilia, it will be a ‘must see’ event for literally anybody, young or old, who is interested in this important period of Shrewsbury’s history.”