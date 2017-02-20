£4million touring and glamping resort opening near Shrewsbury

A new luxury £4 million touring and glamping resort will feature a natural swimming pool at the heart of the development.

Called Love2Stay, the resort is being developed by Salop Leisure at its Emstrey base just outside Shrewsbury, and will include 22 acres of landscaped grounds. It is due to open at Easter.

The site will have 20 glamping safari style lodges and 120 touring caravan pitches with panoramic views to Wales from one side and the Shropshire Hills on the other.

The 432 metre natural swimming pool at the centre of the resort is being designed and built by Poolscape in collaboration with multiple RHS gold medal winning landscape design practice, Mosaic.

It will use the latest technology from Austrian natural pool specialists Biotop and is designed to offer swimmers crystal clear, chemical free water.

The natural pool design also incorporates a 230sqm regeneration zone filled with water lilies and a naturalistic marginal zone, which will be planted with British native reeds and rushes to create the appearance of a natural lake.

The pool will be flanked on three sides by spacious cedar decking edged with soft, textural herbaceous borders. Mark Bebb, Salop Leisure’s managing director said: “With Love2Stay we are keen to develop a resort that is at one with nature and will instil a feeling of well-being and tranquillity in our visitors. We want them to get back to nature and experience the grass between their toes. With our stunning centrepiece pool, they will be able to swim safely in pure, chemical free natural water and feel like they are wild swimming in a mountain lake.”

Biotop’s managing director Peter Petrich said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with Salop on this exciting and innovative glamping concept which has the environment and nature at its core.”