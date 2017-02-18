Keith Chegwin moves to Shropshire: Cheggers checks-in to new home

He’s bounced around on Cheggers Plays Pop, been on the road with Swap Shop and revived It’s a Knockout – and now Keith Chegwin appears to have settled for the quiet life in Shropshire.

Cheggers teasingly tweeted out a picture from his new back garden, showing what looks like fields and trees on the horizon under a blue and pink early morning sky, along with the words: “Been quiet as I been moving house. A Good Morning from my new home in Shropshire!”

Been quiet as I been moving house. A Good Morning from my new home in Shropshire !!! pic.twitter.com/uIGZUsibSg — Keith Chegwin (@keithchegwin) February 17, 2017

The former GMTV host did not say which part of the county he was in but received a string of compliments on the view.

Christine Johnson replied: “Really, what a lovely setting,” while Clare Benitez-Baker said: “Looks very rural and peaceful.”

Stuart Slater tweeted: “Love Shropshire, lived there for 40 years, hope you will be happy there,” and Joanne Cook added: “Welcome to Shropshire Keith, it’s beautiful here.”

Others sounded an ominous note considering the more rural nature of the county, with Tim Drew saying: “Hey Keith, hope you have a better broadband connection there!”

Chegwin originally hails from Bootle, Lancashire, and was a child actor who appeared on numerous television shows in the late 60s and 70s.