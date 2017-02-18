Annual Ironbridge Gorge Walking Festival returns

Now in its 12th year, the annual Ironbridge Gorge Walking Festival, from April 29 – May 7, is offering 57 walks, making it probably the biggest in the West Midlands and one of the best in the country.

The festival is two events in one. It offers 32 ‘themed’ walks ranging from two to 10 miles, and 25 walks which are longer and for the more experienced walker.

The ‘themed’ walks are aimed at those who are less experienced or unable to take on longer walks. They cover many aspects of the Gorge, its history, geography, geology and nature. Some are timed to enable carers and parents with school aged children to participate.

The ‘long’ routes are for more serious walkers with the aim of providing a challenging but enjoyable day out. They range in length from 12 to 21 miles and mainly involve walking away from roads; some include steep ascents.

For more details about the walks visit www.ironbridgewalking.co.uk