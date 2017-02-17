New arrivals at Telford animal park

Spring has definitely sprung at Scotty’s Donkeys & Animal Park, with the arrival of Baby rabbits, guinea pigs, lambs and our baby pygmy goats.

As well as walking around the petting farm set in the beautiful Shropshire countryside, you can buy a bag of animal food and feed the animals including rare breeds sheep, kune kune pigs, horses, donkeys, goats, Rheas, rabbits, guinea pigs, chickens and ducks.

Find more half term activities here:Top places to take the kids this half-term in Shropshire and the Midlands

Lambs will be feed with bottles at 11am and 3.30pm.

Donkey rides for children take place daily and you can also enjoy a seat in our picnic area while the children enjoy the free bouncy castle, giant all-weather sandpit, ride-on tractors, gypsy caravan and giant games.

Throughout the spring daily at 11am and 3.30pm you will also get the chance to feed one of our extremely cute cade lambs with a bottle of milk.

Throughout the school holidays there will be lots to see and so pop down and have a great family time.

Packages

Scotty’s Donkeys & Animal Park is a privately-owned family-run business and has grown yearly with the addition of many new animals and attractions.

We also have a school/nursery trip package with our brand new education room providing the ideal place to bring the classroom to the farm and we also offer a range of party packages providing the perfect setting for your birthday celebrations.

We can also bring donkeys to you for anything from nativity services to school fetes and charity events.

Situated on the Apley Farm Shop site in Norton, the park is open from Monday to Saturday between 9.30am and 5.30pm and on Sundays from 10am to 5pm. Entrance prices are adults £4.50, concessions £3.50, children £3.50, under twos free. A family ticket – for two adults and three children – is £16.00. Donkey rides cost £2 and a bag of animal food is 50p.

Call 01952 730469 or 07816 385319 for more details.