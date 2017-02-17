Llangollen Railway announces half-term activities

Are you looking for something fun and different to do this half term?

Well look no further Llangollen Railway is offering your first child to ride for just £1.00 (with a fare paying adult)

Llangollen Railway is a heritage railway located beside the historic Dee Bridge, which was built in 1345, in Llangollen and journeys 10 miles through the picturesque Dee Valley to the town of Corwen.

The line follows the River Dee, classed as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), for its entire length.

The small section of line, which in its day crossed Wales from Ruabon to Barmouth, offers a sample of the sights and sounds of yesteryear passing through some of the finest natural beauty North Wales has to offer.

The railway is located within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and this is evident as you meander through the Dee Valley.

Take the train to anyone of the stations and then take a walk through the beautiful countryside or around the local shops and historic buildings, have lunch in one of the cafes or pick up a picnic at the Llangollen café to enjoy on the train ride or during your walk.

Come and visit Llangollen Railway and see how train travel used to be.