Literature-themed exhibition set for Oswestry galley

Words and art will combine as part of a new literature-themed exhibition next month.

The Willow Gallery in Oswestry will open its Painting with Words on March 4, along with local writers for a special launch evening.

Gallery curator Tereska Shepherd said: “As part of our literature exhibition we will have a double billed evening of words and sounds from Oswords and The Improetry Collective on March 3.

“Oswords, the local writing group, will be launching their new magazine that will be available to buy on the evening with some extracts from the magazine read by the authors. The Improetry Collective will also be launching their debut album, available for the first time in the UK.

“Comprised of violin, guitar, double bass, percussion, ipad and samples with performance poetry, the group interact with improvisation over original poetry and classics from Keats, Yeats and more.”

The evening will start at 8pm, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £8. Admission to the exhibition, which will run until May 27, is free.

The gallery’s current exhibition, the New Year Open, runs until February 25.

Painting, photography, felt making, drawing and sculpture are all currently on display. For further information visit www.willowgalleryoswestry.org