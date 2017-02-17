Half-term fun for little ones planned at Oswestry farm

There is plenty of fun on for the little ones this half-term at Park Hall Countryside Experience in Oswestry.

Here are details of some of the events on offer.

Lambing live:

There’s nothing like the arrival of new born lambs to make us feel that spring is on its way, so, this half term join the team at Park Hall for their exciting ‘Lambing Live’ event.

From tomorrow until next Sunday, there will be lambs born every day so you have a good chance of witnessing a birth.

You can also take part in the magical experience of bottle feeding lambs this half term. Lamb feeding remains one of the most popular activities at Park Hall, and of course you can stroke and pet the lambs in the interactive animal barn throughout the day.

Global challenge:

Always on the lookout for unusual and exciting additions to the farm Park Hall have installed a challenging 3D spatial climbing globe which promises to be a great attraction. So this half-term be one of the first to try out the 3D net climber which is the ultimate in spatial rope play and is also the first natural globe to be installed in a UK Farm Park.

On the farm

The Park Hall team is getting ready for an action-packed week of hands-on animal activities. There will be baby guinea pigs ready to hold, they are so cute and by half term they will be about six weeks old. They also have a new horse called Kassassin, a retired Army horse from the Welsh Guards Regiment who is settling in well to life on the farm. He will be waiting to greet you along all your other farmyard favourites. Don’t forget to watch the hilarious pig race!

Come rain or shine, this multi award-winning attraction, with its huge range of indoor play, adventure and animal activities, will be a great day out for all the family. It is open daily over the holiday from 10am to 4pm. Adult entry costs £8.95, children from two years are £8.95, concessions £7.95 and it’s £33.95 for a family of four. Visit www.parkhallfarm.co.uk or call 01691 671123.