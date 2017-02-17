Half-term family fun coming to Shrewsbury

A fringe arts centre is joining with one of the UK’s best-known theatre companies to provide half-term opportunities for locals.

The Hive, a registered charity and a Shrewsbury town centre arts venue, has teamed up with the renowned New Vic Theatre, from Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire.

As part of its grant funding from Arts Council England, The Hive is able to give local children and young people the opportunity to enjoy high quality activities delivered by the New Vic education team. These will include a Play in a Week half-term workshop, as well as two performances of Wobbly Words, an interactive play for families with children aged three and above.

Jill Rezzano, head of New Vic education, said: “We are very much looking forward to visiting Shrewsbury and creating some fantastic pieces of theatre with children and young people in the community.

“It will be a great opportunity to make new friends, learn new skills and explore the world of drama and theatre.”

The Play in Week workshop is aimed at young people aged 11 to 15 who would like to work with a professional theatre company to create a play and have the opportunity to perform it at the end of the week. The activities will take place from Monday to February 24 at the Hive. The five-day workshop is suitable for anyone interested in theatre and drama and great experience for, among other things, college applications.

Meanwhile, Wobbly Words is an interactive play for children aged three-plus and their families, exploring the wonderful world of words and rhyme and performed by actor Luke Walker.

There will be two performances on Saturday, February 25, the first one taking place at the Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury at 10.30am, followed by an afternoon matinee at The Hive at 1.30pm. Both venues are accessible for buggies.

Salla Virman, CEO of The Hive, added: “We are excited to work with the New Vic Theatre and we hope that children and young people participating in activities gain a great insight to the world of theatre and can improve their skills.”

Tickets can be purchased from The Hive and at www.hiveonline.org.uk