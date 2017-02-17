Exclusive John Bishop ticket offer for his Birmingham show in today's Shropshire Star

Comedy superstar, John Bishop, is set to return to Birmingham this autumn as he announces his long awaited return to stand-up comedy.

As one of the UK’s biggest stars, John will be bringing his brand new show, Winging It, to the Barclaycard Arena, and this special VIP package is available on Sunday, November 12.

This is his fifth UK tour and his last sell-out tour, ‘Supersonic’, was watched by more than 500,000 people and received huge critical acclaim.

With this exclusive ticket package enjoy a two-course meal at an allocated table, a complimentary drink, plus a host of other VIP perks too.

Packages cost £99 per person and include the following:

Category A Ticket

Free onsite parking permit

Dedicated hospitality entrance

VIP check in

Private allocated table

Pre-show and interval access to private lounge

Complimentary drink

Informal two-course dining

Interval drinks ordering service

Cloakroom facility

Call 0844 338 0333 and quote ‘Star Bishop’

or go to http://bit.ly/JohnBishop1 using promo code: EXPRESS-JB