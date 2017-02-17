Band Of Horses' Ben chats ahead of Birmingham gig

Glastonbury favourites Band Of Horses are planning a whistle-stop UK tour with a date at Birmingham’s O2 Institute on Monday.

The tour follows the release of their critically-acclaimed Why Are You Ok album, which went to No9 on the UK chart last June. The record, the band’s fifth, has created a buzz around the world. But singer Ben Bridwell doesn’t get carried away.

The frontman puts family first and is delighted he can combine that with life in a band.

“We haven’t done an album cycle with this many children, so it will be interesting to tread those waters,” he admits. “I think my wife and I have a really good balance – we’re a bit ambitious, we both have to work, we have to make sure there’s enough money to keep the household rollin’, and luckily we share that same drive. It’s an ever-changing challenge, but I think I’m with the right person to get it right.”

“I tend to write in a very regimented fashion, and I always have. Even if I get garbage all day, or all week, and maybe on the eighth day I finally get something, all of a sudden those seven days were totally worth it. Even banging my head against the wall and being like ‘ahhh this sucks’. That plays a huge role in the album, just sheer tenacity of loving the work.

“In my studio at home I have instruments hanging on the wall and a drum kit in the middle of the room. I normally just walk around and pick up what I want. With guitar I guess I’m self taught. I just put my fingers on the neck where I think sounds good, and de-tune the hell out of the guitar.

“What’s the point in being the best at playing guitar? I’d never learn anything new, and everyone has their own styles of playing, and I want to continue to learn, even though I sorta have a style.”

Band of Horses’ new album features big names like J Masics, Rick Rubin and Jason Lytle, of Grandaddy.

Rubin was executive producer, says Ben: “I think it’s a kinda murky role there. Like what is an executive producer? We just gave him that title out of respect, y’know? His role in this was more of a mentorship. When I had questions about where to take the material or if the material should be included in the pot, then I would just go and hang out with Rick, play him tunes at his house and he was never gonna be like ‘you should do this or that’.

“It’s more of a ‘I think you should absolutely submit that to the band and to Jason’. Having that kind of pat on the back. It’s a confidence builder, and helped me to eliminate some self-doubt.”

Ben formed Band of Horses in 2004 in Seattle. The band has released five studio albums, the most successful of which was 2010’s Grammy-nominated Infinite Arms. The band’s line-up, which included Mat Brooke for the debut album, has undergone several changes; although the current line-up of Bridwell, Ryan Monroe, Tyler Ramsey, Bill Reynolds and Creighton Barrett, has been together for several years.

Bridwell has also had solo ventures, most notably 2015 covers album Sing into My Mouth, with Sam Beam of Iron and Wine.

By Andy Richardson