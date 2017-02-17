Attingham Park releases Spring half-term programme

Come rain or shine, there’s plenty to do at Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, this February half-term.

From tomorrow until next Saturday visitors will be able to explore the park as it begins to wake up for spring, have fun at a Build a Bird Box day, Get Geocaching with help from Cotswold Outdoor, see the park spring into colour with a walk through the woodland to find the best snowdrops displays, and watch the deer being fed each day at 2pm.

Rebekah Ingham, events and programming, said: “February half-term is full of activities both inside and out. It’s the perfect time of year to get the whole family exploring Attingham. The park is just beginning to wake up for spring with snowdrops, and some of the eagle-eyed amongst us might be able to spot primroses and irises bringing a splash of colour to the Walled Garden.

“Even if it’s rainy– pull on your wellies and splash in the puddles, and stomp through the Deer Park to build a den or see the deer – there’s plenty of fun to be had!”

Throughout the week, the Mansion Basement will be open for visitors to head inside and discover the stories of the people who worked ‘below stairs’ at Attingham. Open daily for the half-term, from 11am to 3pm, visitors may even stumble across some cooks in the kitchen. Cooks will be whipping up recipes from the 1820s and cooking on the range which is over 200 years old.

“The historic chimney in the kitchen has been relined as part of recent works to the roof, and the cooks will have a roaring fire to cook on this February (cooks will be in the kitchen on selected days). Mansion winter tours will also be taking place daily (the mansion reopens fully on Saturday, March 4.

Visitors will also be able to spot the snowdrops this half-term as the woodland at Attingham turns white and green with an annual snowdrop display in flower. A self-guide map can be picked up from visitor reception to help find the best displays.

On Tuesday, families can give nature a helping hand and tick off number 36 of 50 things to do before you’re 11¾ by making a home for nesting birds at Build a Bird Box (11am-3pm). There is an additional charge of £5 to take part, and there is a maximum capacity of 50 kits available on the day.

If a day of exploring at Attingham leads visitors towards the Deer Park, wildlife lovers will be able to watch our rangers feeing the fallow deer herd their winter rations, daily at 2pm. Cotswold Outdoor will be at Attingham for Get Geocaching on Wednesday from 11am to 4pm, where intrepid explores will be able to hire devices and hunt out some of Attingham’s geocaches with help from the specialists. They’ll also be able to tick off number 49 on the list of 50 things to do before you’re 11 ¾ . There is a hire charge of £3.50 per device, available on a first come, first served basis on the day (devices limited). For more information about what’s on at Attingham over the half-term, head over to the website www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attinghampark, where you can even download a February half-term planner to plan your adventures with.

National Trust members and under fives visit Attingham for free, admission charges apply for non-members. Additional charges may apply for some events as listed above. Grounds admission will apply for non-members of the National Trust visiting the Mansion basement this half-term.