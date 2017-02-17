Action-packed half-term in store for Drayton Manor

Brush off those winter blues, grab your nearest and dearest and gear up for a great value day to remember this February Half Term at Drayton Manor Park!

From tomorrow until Sunday, February 26, the Staffordshire-based attraction will be opening its much-loved Thomas Land™ attraction and other selected rides for families to enjoy. With over 25 rides and attractions, the magical Island of Sodor has plenty to offer where fans of the little blue engine can get up close and personal with their favourite characters from the hugely popular Thomas & Friends™ series.

What’s more, visitors can save up to 50 per cent off their tickets when pre-booked online.

Tickets cost just £15 for those aged 12-59, £10 for those aged 4-11 and 60+, £5 for those aged 2-3 and little ones under two go free, plus there are no booking fees or car parking charges.

But that’s not all, the family-owned and run theme park will also be opening its gates on March 4, 511, 12, 18, 19 and 25 for its annual Thomas & Friends themed weekends. It’s the perfect opportunity to treat yourself (and the kids) to the magic of Thomas Land ahead of the main season opening on Thursday, March30.

Those looking for a break from the hustle and bustle of Thomas Land can take a gentle stroll through Drayton Manor’s 15-acre zoo which is home to over 100 species of animals from around the world.

To book tickets, or for more information about the park, visit www.draytonmanor.co.uk or call 0844 472 1950.