WIN: A family ticket to the X Factor Live Tour in Birmingham

The X Factor Live Tour is back and set to embark on a brand new nationwide arena tour, arriving at Birmingham's Genting Arena on February 24.

On February 24 5 After Midnight, Emily Middlemas, Four of Diamonds, Ryan Lawrie, Saara Aalto, Sam Lavery, Honey G and winner Matt Terry, will be in Birmingham performing classic hits and viewers’ favourites.

Attended by more than three million people so far, The X Factor Live Tour has been one of the most successful annual arena tours in the UK for the last 12 years.

Teaming up with the Genting Arena, Native Monster is offering readers the chance to win one of two pairs of family tickets to the X Factor Live Tour at Birmingham's Genting Arena on Friday, February 24, 2017.

See below for details.

Competition details:

The two winners of this competition will be entitled to a family ticket each to the X Factor Live Tour at Birmingham's Genting Arena on Friday, February 24, 2017.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 5pm on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.

Terms and conditions:

Competition closes at 5pm on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, and entries made after this time will not count. The winners will be notified by email.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies may NOT enter. The editor's decision is final.

The draw is open to all UK residents over the age of 16 except employees and their relatives.

No cash alternative is offered. Tickets are seated. There is a limit of one entry per person.

The tickets provided to the Winner are provided in accordance with the terms of the competition and are not for resale. The promoter reserves the right to refuse entry to the event where the promoter believes these terms and conditions, together with the promoter’s standard ticketing terms and conditions have not been complied with.

Enter here: