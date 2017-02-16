Will Young to perform at Welsh festival

Former Pop Idol star Will Young will perform at this year’s Hay Festival, organisers have revealed.

The singer, known for hits such as Leave Right Now and Evergreen, will bring jazz to the Tata Tent for a rare performance on May 31.

It is a coup for organisers preparing for the prestigious festival’s 30th anniversary.

Further events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Young has produced multi-platinum albums and sell-out live tours since he was runner-up to Gareth Gates on the TV talent show in 2002.

But he has always had a passion for jazz and will perform his favourite numbers as well as some funny stories and commentary throughout, organisers have said.

Other names coming to Hay include artist Tracey Emin, who will be in conversation with Dylan Jones, and chess player Garry Kasparov who will discuss with event founder Peter Florence the watershed moment he was beaten by a computer.

The 30th anniversary festival will run from May 25 to June 2, and the full programme will be available later in the spring.

Early bird tickets for headline events have been released.

They are available now from 01497 822629 or www.hayfestival.com