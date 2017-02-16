facebook icon twitter icon
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Rockers Hunter and The Bear playing Shrewsbury this weekend

A band of rockers who have shared the centre stage with some of the biggest names in music will be playing at a Shrewsbury venue this weekend.

Hunter and The Bear are playing a gig at the Wightman Theatre on Saturday.

>

The band have played with rock legends like Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, and eighties superstars Simple Minds and are making a big noise on the rock scene having appeared at numerous festivals including Reading/Leeds, T in the Park and Carfest.

The four-man outfit will release their debut album in May and the band will be touring their live show throughout the UK and Europe to support the record.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Comments for: "Rockers Hunter and The Bear playing Shrewsbury this weekend"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.