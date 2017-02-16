PUBLISHED: February 16, 2017 09:08 Rockers Hunter and The Bear playing Shrewsbury this weekend

A band of rockers who have shared the centre stage with some of the biggest names in music will be playing at a Shrewsbury venue this weekend.

Hunter and The Bear are playing a gig at the Wightman Theatre on Saturday.

The band have played with rock legends like Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, and eighties superstars Simple Minds and are making a big noise on the rock scene having appeared at numerous festivals including Reading/Leeds, T in the Park and Carfest.

The four-man outfit will release their debut album in May and the band will be touring their live show throughout the UK and Europe to support the record.