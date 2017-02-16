Hairspray musical coming to Shrewsbury

Feel good musical Hairspray is set to hit the stage in Shrewsbury next month.

The town will head back to the 1960s as Theatre Severn hosts the classic hit stage show – winner of eight Tony Awards.

Following runs in the West End and Broadway, a major UK tour, a blockbuster film and a recent live broadcast, it is now the turn of a local group to shine on the Shropshire stage.

The family friendly musical is full of laughter, romance and some really catchy songs.

The production is being put on by Get Your Wigle On whose previous productions include Grease, Legally Blonde, Oliver and Footloose.

All have been performed to packed houses at the Shrewsbury venue.

The local performers have been working hard in rehearsals in their Shrewsbury studio to bring the music and lyrics to life.

The story is set in 1962 Baltimore where the lovable plus-size teen Tracy Turnblad has only one desire – to dance on the popular Corny Collins Show. When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star.

She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning teen queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin and integrate a TV network – all without denting her hairdo.

Robyn Marsh, who plays Tracy, has taken part in several musicals with the company including Les Miserables where she played Fantine and Grizabella in its production of Cats.

“This is my biggest role with Get Your Wigle On to date and it has to be my favourite,” she said

“This is my third time playing Tracy and I could not be happier to get another chance to perform the role.

“We’ve had complex harmonies and choreography to learn in rehearsals, but all of the cast are looking fantastic and we can’t wait to bring the show to life.’

Diane Drummond takes on the role of Motormouth Maybel after previously playing roles including Oda Mae in Ghost and Justice Charlier in last year’s Rock of Ages.

“I am delighted to be able to perform in a musical with such a powerful message regarding race and integration,” said Diane.

“This musical is one that I have wanted to perform in for a very long time and I know the cast can deliver the goods.

“I get to sing the emotive musical number I Know Where I’ve Been which is one of the highlights of the musical.”

The show will be staged between March 15 and 18 with nightly performances at 7.30pm. There will be an additional matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets are available from theatresevern.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01743 281281.