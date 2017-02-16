Staff at a Shropshire library have spent two months collecting history on every property in a street for a new exhibition.

The Down Your Street display at Ellesmere library was put together after staff and volunteers spent time gathering together the history on every property in Scotland Street.

Sheila Williams, branch manager, said the response from shopkeepers and residents in the street, who were coming in with old photos and records, was marvellous.

“This is a project we have thoroughly enjoyed and plan to repeat for all the streets in the town,” said Mrs Williams.

“We started with Scotland Street as it has a wealth of interesting buildings and had some fascinating old occupants. The exhibition is brilliant.

“There is a lot for children to take part in too as we have a fun history discovery trail to follow along the street, plus a colouring competition of places of interest,” she said.

“There are Tudor, Georgian and Victorian houses – it’s history on our doorstep. Children can learn so much without having to leave their own town.

“It’s not too late to view the exhibition – in fact it is getting better and better every day as people are writing down their memories of the street and bringing along more photos.

“At the end of February, we will add everything we have collated to the library’s treasure trove of local history documents helping to preserve Ellesmere’s story for future generations to enjoy,” said Mrs Williams.

The exhibition will run until February 28. It is open on library opening days which are on Tuesday from 10am to 6pm, on Friday 10am to 5pm and on Saturday 9.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm.

For more information, ring the library staff on 01691 622611.