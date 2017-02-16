£1m fund aims to keep Welsh hills and valleys alive with the sound of music

Wales is known as a nation of singers – from Tom Jones and The Fron Choir, to the Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

And now Welsh Education Secretary Kirsty Williams has got together with Ken Skates, economy secretary, who represents Chirk, to announce a £1 million fund to establish a National Endowment for Music.

The scheme will be used to fund additional music activities for young people across the country.

Ms Williams said: “The initial contribution of £1m will be provided to the Arts Council of Wales, to cover the set-up costs of the endowment with a further contribution to be made to the seed fund once it is in place. The National Endowment for Music will help ensure that all our young people, from whatever background, can develop their talents and skills through music.

“During my time as Cabinet Secretary, visiting schools across the country, I continue to be impressed and inspired by the musical talent of our young people and the schools that promote such opportunities.

“I want to build on this success and extend these opportunities throughout Wales.

“Having experiences outside the classroom is a sure way to help children build confidence and discover what inspires them.

“In time, this endowment will provide extra chances for young people to access important education experiences.” Mr Skates added: “If you were to ask people around the world to name things they associate with Wales, their list would undoubtedly involve music.

“From our traditional choirs to musicians who perform across the globe, Wales punches well above its weight.

“We need to make sure the next generation can carry on this great tradition.

“Local authority music services have been badly affected by the austerity imposed by the Westminster Government.

“This £1 million contribution is intended as a catalyst, a demonstration to potential donors of our commitment to the arts and to our musical heritage.” Phil George, chair of the Arts Council of Wales, said: “Challenging times call for determined action.”