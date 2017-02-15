Lulu to perform in Shrewsbury

A singing sensation whose career has spanned more than 50 years will be hitting Shrewsbury once again this autumn.

Lulu has confirmed that she will embark on the biggest tour of her career this autumn, including a date at Theatre Severn on October 25.

The All About The Music Tour will see the Grammy-nominated singer play 39-dates across the UK. Performing hits such as Shout, To Sir With Love, Relight My Fire and The Man Who Sold The World.

After a 10 year period of relative inactivity on the live scene, the release of Lulu’s most critically-acclaimed album to-date, 2015’s self-penned Making Life Rhyme, sparked the most prolific touring period of her entire career, leading to sell-out tours in both 2015 and 2016.

Craig Reeves,from Theatre Severn said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Lulu back to Shrewsbury this year, following her sell-out performance last autumn.

“It is obviously another fantastic addition to the forthcoming programme, with more to be revealed soon. Lulu’s previous visit went down a storm with audiences last time and tickets sold out very quickly, so early booking is recommended.”

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday.