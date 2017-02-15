LeAnn Rimes playing Birmingham this weekend

Grammy Award-winning singer LeAnn Rimes will perform in Birmingham this weekend.

The star, who rose to fame at the age of just 13, is best known for hits How Do I Live and Can't Fight The Moonlight.

See the official video for Can't Fight The Moonlight here:

Globally, LeAnn has sold more than 44 million units, won two Grammy Awards; 12 Billboard Music Awards; two World Music Awards; three Academy of Country Music Awards; one Country Music Association Award and one Dove Award.

At 14, Rimes won Best New Artist and making her the youngest recipient of a Grammy Award. Her debut album Blue, celebrates the 20th anniversary of its release this year.

She will play the Symphony Hall on Friday night.

Though there is now limited availability, there were tickets still available when this article was published.

