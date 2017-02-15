facebook icon twitter icon
Elkie Brooks in Birmingham this weekend

Seventies and eighties star Elkie Brooks will perform for fans in Birmingham this weekend.

Elkie Brooks

The singer is best known for songs such as Pearl's A Singer, Fool If You Think It's Over and Lilac Wine.

See Elkie perform Fool If You Think It's Over on Top Of The Pops in 1982 here:

Elkie, now aged 71, will play Birmingham Town Hall on Saturday.

Tickets priced at £28 or £30 are currently on sale.

To book or for more information, click here

