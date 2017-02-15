Here is the news: Angela Rippon seen filming in Newport

TV presenter Angela Rippon was spotted filming on the streets of Newport today.

Former newsreader and presenter of Rip Off Britain, Angela Rippon was seen out with TV crews on High Street.

Karen Woodcock, of All About Newport, managed to grab a picture of the 72-year-old before being interviewed for the programme.

Karen, who lives just outside Newport, and has been running the information portal for about four years, said: "As part of All About Newport I walk around the shops and the town.

"I was going down High Street and I spotted the cameramen and then I saw Angela Rippon.

"I asked if I could take a picture and they said yes, but only if they could interview me.

"So I did an interview for the programme. I do know what it was but I'm not allowed to say."

Karen tweeted:

Interesting day in Newport today. Walking down the High St and bumped into Angela Rippon with camera men and 🎤 pic.twitter.com/ZGd0sOHCh6 — All About Newport (@allaboutnewport) February 15, 2017

And she wasn't alone:

We've heard Angela Rippon is filming on #Newport High Street today. Perhaps we'll be on TV!! #Shropshire — Robert Nicholas (@HighStreetIFA) February 15, 2017

Angela Rippon filming in Newport High Street! I'm ready for my close up Mr De Mille. — Peter Scott (@PeterScott2) February 15, 2017

Karen said the programme makers have taken down her details and will let her know when it is due to air.

She said she is not sure why Angela was in Newport but said it was exciting for the town to be featured on the television.

She said: "I don't know how it came about, why they were here or why they chose Newport."