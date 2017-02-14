Starsky and Hutch stars appearing at Birmingham Comic Con

Starsky and Hutch stars David Soul and Paul Michael Glaser will meet fans at Birmingham Comic Con, it has been revealed.

They will be joined at The NEC event by fellow TV star Antonio Fargas, who played Huggy Bear in the iconic series.

The trio of seventies stars will be at the weekend event signing autographs and posing for pictures on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Glamour Girl Mansion at the event, meanwhile, will star Page Three star Holly McGuire and Playboy star Harmony Regis.

