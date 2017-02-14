Billy Ocean, ABC and Tony Hadley among stars to feature in Shrewsbury 80s show

Pop stars from the 1980s, including Billy Ocean, ABC, Tony Hadley and Shrewsbury’s very own T’Pau, will headline a huge gig at the town’s Quarry Park in May.

Let’s Rock Shrewsbury, on May 27, will also feature Heaven 17, Nik Kershaw, The Real Thing, Altered Images, Brother Beyond and Wolverhampton songstress Jaki Graham.

The show marks a return to The Quarry of live music following the demise of Shrewsbury Fields Forever.

Get a taste of what's to come with the videos below:

Tickets look set to prove popular because previous 1980s festivals – which also featured T’Pau – in Shrewsbury have been best-sellers with the fans.

Let’s Rock is a retro festival which features at venues around the UK, including Leeds, Bristol, Norwich and London. An event was held in the Black Country last year at Sandwell Valley Country Park.

It brings together a package of 1980s acts and presents them on one hit-filled day. The line-up features a number of bands who have pulled in sell-out crowds during previous visits to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn and The Buttermarket.

Billy Ocean has dazzled fans with gigs in the town, while Nik Kershaw is a popular draw.

Tony Hadley will be one of the biggest acts on the bill. He will be bringing some of Spandau Ballet’s hits to the stage.

As the band’s lead singer, Tony has earned the accolade of being one of pop music’s great vocalists.

In addition to all the band’s songs, many remember his prominent vocal contribution to the Band Aid UK charity single Do They Know It’s Christmas and subsequent 1985 London appearance at Live Aid.

He also performed solo at the Nelson Mandela Concert at Wembley in June 1988.

Nik Kershaw signed with MCA Records in 1983 and released his debut album Human Racing in 1984. It achieved multi-platinum sales and launched Nik’s career worldwide.

The equally successful The Riddle followed and, in July 1985, he also took to the Wembley stage to perform at Live Aid.

Carol Decker’s T’Pau will be popular with locals.

She enjoyed hits with China In Your Hand, Valentine, Sex Talk and more.