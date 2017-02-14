‘Balance of events is needed’ says Shrewsbury Council leader

A balance needs to be kept between hosting big shows and ensuring residents can use the Quarry, Shrewsbury Town Council’s leader said today.

The park is managed by the council and leader Alan Mosley said it was looking forward to hosting the 1980s event as it seeks to get the best possible use out of the venue.

He said: “The town council has sought to maximise the convenient use of the Quarry with interesting attractions for residents and visitors alike. Clearly this is one we hope will be a success.

“It is part of efforts to maintain an exciting summer programme for residents and visitors.”

Councillor Mosley said the council was keen to strike a balance of hosting events, which would prove beneficial for the town while also making sure visitors can use the park, for recreation. He said: “It is something of a compromise in keeping the park as a wonderful amenity.

“It is well recognised these attractions are extremely popular and very valuable to enhance visiting the town and what it offers.”

The park hosts a number of large events throughout the year, including the Shrewsbury Food Festival, the winter festival, Shrewsbury Kids Festival, and Shrewsbury Flower Show. The Quarry was also scheduled to host the Shrewsbury Fields Forever Festival, which was originally due to be staged in July, with the Happy Mondays headlining.

Due to ‘technical issues’ the event was postponed and rescheduled to take place on the weekend of September 17. But just six weeks before it was due to take place the festival, which was also set to feature Wretch 32, Dizzie Rascal and Netsky, was cancelled with the organisers calling in the liquidators.

The event was called off after Shrewsbury Town Council withdrew its permission for it to be held at the Quarry after the organisers failed to provide a number of assurances. Councillor Mosley said although the council was happy to host the events at the Quarry there was a limit.