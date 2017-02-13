Top places to take the kids this half-term in Shropshire and the Midlands

Here in the Midlands and Shropshire there are plenty of fun-filled, family-fuelled activities to keep the whole family entertained.

From interactive workshops, fun farm trails and adrenaline-filled attractions here are our top picks of places to take the kids this half-term:

Ironbridge Gorge Museums

You can celebrate the birth of flight during the February half-term with an array of themed family activities at Shropshire’s Ironbridge Gorge Museums as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations.

Discover the fun of flying as you sit behind the controls of a flight simulator at Enginuity in Coalbrookdale in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Wilbur Wright.

Choose your aeroplane, sit in the pilot’s chair and watch the big screen as you use your skills to make it safely take off, fly and land - or crash with all on-board! The flight simulator activity is included in the museum entrance fee.

At Blists Hill Victorian Town, you can watch birds of prey swoop over The Green in daily falconry displays between February 18 and 26. There will also be the chance to ‘Meet the Birds’ in a fun session daily from 10.00am until 12.00pm and 2.00pm until 4.00pm. There will be a varied selection of different birds each day such as Eagles, Hawks, Falcons & Owls.

Between Saturday, February 18 and 25, excluding Sunday, February 19, join drop-in flight themed tile decorating workshops at Jackfield Tile Museum and use your imagination to decorate tiles using the traditional tube lining technique.

Tiles cost from £5 each (plus admission) and can be fired and sent home later for a small extra charge to cover postage and packing. It takes up to one and a half hours to decorate a tile so last admission is at 3.00pm.

Across the river at Coalport China Museum you can take part in hands-on flight themed workshops from Tuesday, February 21 to Thursday, February 23 to try sculpting your own flying creature from air-drying clay.

Throughout the half-term holiday, you can also paint ceramic items such as a money box, fridge magnet or delicate china flower as well as paper plates.

Sessions take place between 11.00am until 1.00pm and 2.00pm until 4.00pm and all ceramic items carry a small charge of £1-£4 in addition to the museum entrance fee.

Afterwards follow a trail to discover the many birds from across the globe, which are featured in the museum’s ceramic collections.

Chester Zoo

Families can enjoy a range of events being held at a zoo to mark the half-term holidays.

The Chester Zoo Bloom is being held as part of a campaign to help protect threatened UK native wildlife.

The event at Chester Zoo will feature activities including bird watching, willow weaving, wildlife spotting and bird feeder building.

Zoo conservationists hope the line-up will get visitors involved with wildlife and encourage them to make the most of the outdoors.

The events run from 10.00am to 4.00pm each day from February 18, to 26, and are free with zoo entry.

Entry is £24 for adults and £20 for children.

The Hive in Belmont - Shrewsbury

A town centre arts venue will collaborate with a world famous theatre during half-term.

As part of its grant funding from Arts Council England, The Hive in Belmont, Shrewsbury, will put on a packed programme that will offer children and young people the opportunity to take part in activities provided by the New Vic Education team.

It will include a Play in a Week half-term workshop, as well as two performances of Wobbly Words, an interactive play for families with children aged over three.

The five day workshop will take place from February 20 to 24 at The Hive.

There will be two performances of Wobbly Words on February 25.

RAF Museum Cosford

Little aviators can choose from a vast number of Airfix kits to build, including a 1:72 Spitfire, Mosquito, Sea Harrier, Mitsubishi Zero, Albatros or Sopwith Pup.

The activities will take place between February 20 and 24, from 11.00am to 3.30pm.

During Airfix Make and Take week, children will build their models alongside the museum’s aircraft in Hangar 1 next to the famous 1:1 scale Airfix model Spitfire built by TV Presenter James May.

The activities are suitable for children aged eight and above.

Families with younger children can opt to assemble and decorate a wooden biplane.

Organisers are also giving modellers the chance to win an Airfix prize bundle worth over £75.

To enter the competition, hit “like” on the museum’s Facebook page and tag the museum in a photo of your completed model kit by the end of the day on February 26.

Two runners-up will also receive an Airfix starter kit.

Twycross Zoo - Warwickshire

Twycross Zoo is guaranteed to keep children busy during school half-term holidays and offer a unique access to animals and keepers as part of its popular Zoo Club.

Children will have the opportunity to experience a variety of activities, from hands-on tasks, such as helping to clean animal enclosures, to discovery sessions at the zoo’s education centre. Zoo Club will run every day Mondays to Fridays from February 13 to February 17 and from February 20 to February 24.

Each day from 9.00am to 4.30pm, children will go on an exciting journey, discovering the amazing and endangered animals at the zoo and taking part in a range of activities, including arts and crafts, enrichment making, or even giving health checks to some of the friendlier animals.

Stafford Gatehouse

Stafford Gatehouse Theatre have a range of family shows available this February half-term to cater to all tastes.

Time travelling magicians Morgan & West present a jaw dropping, heart stopping, brain busting, opinion adjusting, death defying, mind frying, spirit lifting, paradigm shifting, outlook changing, furniture rearranging magic extravaganza in Morgan & West Spiffing Kids abd Morgan & West Parlour Tricks on February 23.

Tickets are available at £12.50, no concessions, family ticket, (4 seats), £42.00.

Come and test your knowledge against TV scientist Ben Garrod in So You Think You Know About Dinosaurs on February 24.

With the help of TV film footage and photos of his own palaeontological dinosaur digs, he will tell you everything you ever wanted to know about dinosaurs.

This is an interactive show where children will be given the chance to ask questions and show off their dinosaur knowledge to the audience.

All tickets are available for £14, family ticket £46, no other concessions.

One of the best-loved classics for children comes to live on February 26 in the Curious Adventures of Pinocchio.

Crickets, cats, foxes and, of course, the world-famous puppet and more will spring to life while Patrick Lynch from CBeebies pulls all the strings and turns all the pages to bring you the true story of Pinocchio.

All tickets are priced at £8.50, no concessions, family ticket, (4 seats), £29.00.

West Midlands Safari Park - Bewdley

From Saturday 11th February, West Midland Safari Park is open again every day, including the Adventure Theme Park along with Februarys Explorers Half Term event running from February 11 to 26.

Bring your Explorers along and help our onsite Explorer character ‘Livingstone’ find the missing egg on the Explorers Trail. Follow the clues around the Discovery Trail, Adventure Theme Park and African Village, stamping your log book as you go.

Once the missing egg has been found be sure to take a photo of you and the egg; upload this to Facebook to be in with a chance of winning an iPad Mini.

Once you have completed your log book show a WMSP Explorer at the end for a chance to earn a special prize.

You can also get creative at the Explorers Craft Club in the Discovery Room or get close to some of their inhabitants in encounters and talks running throughout the day.

There will even be Twilight Cave Talks, running exclusively through Explorers Week at 2.00pm and 4.00pm, where you will get to see some of our nocturnal animals get fed, and talk to specialist keepers.

Warwick Castle

Enjoy a fun-packed, full day out at Warwick Castle this half term where the Mighty Trebuchet, soaring eagles and the agility and power of our resident bowman are all on show from Rebruary 18 to 26.

Choose your path as you muddle through time and face fun challenges to unravel history’s best kept secret in the World’s first Horrible Histories adventure maze, see the largest working siege machine in the world fire twice a day with a brand new show, watch in awe as spectacular birds of prey display showcases these beautiful and powerful creatures including vultures and eagles flying from the castle ramparts and enter the Time Tower & witness the birth of Warwick Castle, which once controlled the middle of England for over a thousand years.

Little princesses can thrill at dressing up and hearing stories of the past at The Princess Tower, whilst you can experience the sounds and smells of yesteryear at Kingmaker: Eve of Battle which tells the story of how Richard Neville, the 16th Earl of Warwick, prepared his household for war.

Castle tickets start from £13 and all of these activities are included in the price.

Black Country Living Museum - Dudley

Gear up for some serious fun over half term as you take a step back in time and discover all things ‘on the move’ at the Black Country Living Museum.

Hit the road and take part in their transport trail as you explore 26 acres filled with all things on the move – make pit stops across the Museum as you go and discover a 1920s motorcycle shop, vintage busses and more.

Trot along to the canal arm and Racecourse Colliery and discover the role of horses in transporting people and goods around the country before taking part in their hobby horse racing and have a go at building your very own rocket car.

Get up close and personal with the rare historic cars in the 1915 Bradburn & Wedge Garage and learn the real life stories of the amazing inventors of the Black Country.

Alongside this, you can also enjoy the the traditional attractions, talks and workshops at the Black Country Living Museum.

Cadbury World - Bourneville, Birmingham

For a family day out that's choc-full of fun, Cadbury World is the perfect destination this February half-term from February 18 to February 26.

Each day, families will be able to enjoy regular live shows in the outdoor marquee, as a host of children’s entertainers will be on hand to spread joy and laughter with their extraordinary talents.

Visitors of all ages should also be on the lookout for the iconic Cadbury characters, as the likes of Caramel Bunny and Freddo will be making regular appearances throughout the week, to meet and pose for photos with visitors.

As well as the half-term fun, visitors can discover the amazing world of Cadbury through the attraction’s chocolatey zones with the Aztec Jungle, Chocolate Making zone, the digital Purple Planet, the 4D Chocolate Adventure Zone and the World's Biggest Cadbury Shop.

Visitors can finish the day by taking on the heights of the outdoor African Adventure Play Area, which has up to three storeys of tube slides, climbing zones and rope bridges as well as a separate zone for under 5s, weather permitting.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Children’s imaginations will spring into action this February half term with a host of activities at Birmingham Botanical Gardens, including Science Day and a Countdown to Spring.

On February 13, 15 and 17 youngsters can get involved in face painting, arts and crafts.

February 15 marks Science Day at the Gardens. Children are invited to make their very own miniature rockets, which they will have the opportunity to launch into the sky in the afternoon.

On February 14 and 16 families can meet the Gardens’ resident animals in the gallery. Get up, close and personal with Rocky the Bearded Dragon, Kaa the Sand Boa and Jovi the Tenrec.

On February 17, budding theatre enthusiasts will have the chance to make their very own finger puppets and put them into action against the perfect backdrop of the Gardens.

For a small fee, families can also take part in a Countdown to Spring activity trail.

Alton Towers

Visit the Alton Towers Resort for February Half Term and experience a range of family fun with a Pirate and Princess takeover.

A host of activities await the little ones including a treasure hunt, CBeebies Land character meet and greets and a host of pirate and princess activities. With lots to keep the little ones busy including sword making and a treasure map hunt, there is something for everyone.

In a new activity to the resort, families can get together and have a go at building a den like a marooned pirate. Head outdoors and build your very own pirate den.

Visit Sharkbait Reef by SEA LIFE to see a variety of amazing fish, splash around in the tropical surroundings of the Alton Towers waterpark, scale the heights of the Resort’s Tree Top Quest high ropes course and take in a round of the most Extraordinary Golf.

After an action packed day, the family can watch the pirate show and dance the night away in the disco, complete with fancy dress parade.

Rays Farm - Bridgnorth

Head to Rays Farm this half term for a week of family-driven activities.

Take part in their colouring competition, meet their friendly pets in new animal encounters and get muddy building your very own den in the woods.

You can also take part in their Farm Yard Treasure Hunt, where you follow the clues around the farm and into the woods to claim your prize when you hand in the answers.

Rays Farm also has it's usual attractions on offer such as an array of friendly animals, various woodland walks, play areas and their very own coffee shop for you to unwind after a lengthy visit.

Hatton Adventure World

A brand new spectacular circus is coming to Hatton Adventure World this half term.

Visitors can marvel at the amazing acrobats and aerialists, applaud the comical clowns and champion jugglers as well as enjoying Hatton's very own Zoobee with his magic, puppet shows and flea circus.

All Hatton favouristes such as animal handling, funfair rides, laser combat, Snorty's Superslide Mania and more will also be available alongside this special attraction.