Hundreds brave elements to show love for Oswestry Hillfort

Hundreds of people braved snow and hail showers to show their love for one of Shropshire’s most important ancient monuments when they encircled it with hearts at the weekend.

The Hug a Hillfort event at Oswestry’s iron age hillfort saw about 350 supporters unfurl a half-a-mile long string of hearts and wrap the 1,000 hearts around the structure.

It was the third weekend event to be organised by the Hands off Old Oswestry Hillfort (HOOOH) group, which is part of a campaign to stop houses being built too close to what is one of the most important iron-age structures in Britain.

They also want to raise awareness of the hillfort and the rest of Oswestry’s heritage.

The key event also attracted visitors from across the country, including representatives from the Stonehenge Alliance who are campaigning against plans for a road tunnel near the famous Wiltshire tourist attraction.

Guests Dr Kate Fielden and Kate Freeman, addressed the those who made the hill climb during yesterday’s event in a show of support for the site dubbed the ‘Stonehenge of the Iron Age’, old Oswestry and old Shrewsbury sites.

Kate Clarke, of HOOOH, said: “We put up 1,000 hearts although we didn’t quite manage to get round the whole of the fort in a human chain.

“People value their green space, health and heritage and just want the authorities to think carefully about how they extend the town and where houses are put up. We were very pleased with the turn out about 350 came from north, south eat and west.

“The numbers have not dived since we started these events. There is momentum that is being built. We are now starting to push the idea of an Oswestry Gateway.”