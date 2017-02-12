Noise Next Door to play multiple Midlands and Shropshire shows

The name might make them sound like a woeful X Factor rejection of a boyband, but they are much, much better than that.

The UK’s premier improv comedy troupe The Noise Next Door have taken the comedy world by storm. This month they begin taking their carnage to the road on their fourth nationwide tour Uproar!

It will cause hilarity and mayhem in the region three times over the coming weeks. First up is a date at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn on March 14. They then arrive at The Artrix, Bromsgrove, on March 25 before stopping in Wolverhampton’s Slade Rooms on May 5.

Nine-time sell-out veterans of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and one of the most sought-after headline acts on the comedy circuit, they leave audiences everywhere in awe of their lightning-quick wit and totally original comedic talents.

The Noise Next Door are Charlie Granville, Matt Grant, Tom Livingstone and Sam Pacelli and they have been performing their own distinctive brand of off-the-cuff comedy since meeting at university.

For more information about the group, visit thenoisen extdoor.com or you can search for @NoiseNextDoor on Twitter.

Tickets for each date are available from the venues.