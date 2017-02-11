Talon to play Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

A British band likened to Crosby, Stills & Nash will headline Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn on Sunday. Talon will bring their Acoustic Collection to the venue.

A British band likened to Crosby, Stills & Nash will headline Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn on Sunday.

Talon will bring their Acoustic Collection to the venue.

Back in 2009, Jonny Miller, Chris Lloyd, Peter Anderson and Keith Buck began a labour of love. Now, in 2017, with the release of their critically-acclaimed studio and live acoustic album their music has taken on a life of its own.

Venue spokesman Craig Reeves said: “Talon will leave the audience spellbound.

“Fans can enjoy the other side of Talon as they perform a wide selection of music.”