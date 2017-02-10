WIN: Wolves v Chelsea tickets

Saturday, February 18, is a red letter day for Wolves fans when Chelsea, sitting top of the Premier League, come to Molineux for the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup.

And we have two pairs of tickets in the Billy Wright stand for that game as prizes in today’s competition.

Season ticket holders of course have already had their chance to grab places for the Cup, just one of the benefits when you join the Wolves pack. There are some great deals on the 2017/18 season tickets – and they’re available now.

Junior season tickets are reduced to just £23* for Under 12s and £50* for Under 17s – in any stand! In addition, Wolves are offering adult season ticket holders

(aged 17 plus) the chance to get money back on their 17/18 season ticket.

All season tickets can be bought online at wolvestickets.co.uk for the cheapest and most convenient way to purchase. You can also buy direct from the Ticket Office on 0871 222 1877 at the offline price, or spread the cost over 10 monthly instalments via direct debit.

The deadline for the cheapest prices is 5pm on Monday, April 3. After this date season tickets will continue to be available at the summer price.

How to enter:

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, text your entry to 63333, starting your message with the word GOLDEN, leaving a space, then your answer to the question below, full name, house number and postcode.

If you do not wish to receive details of any other products or services, please text EXIT at the end of your message.

Closing date for entries: 12 noon Monday, February 13.

Question:

Who scored the second goal to secure Wolves’ victory at Anfield?

Was it:

a) Helder Costa?

b) Richard Stearman?

or c) Andreas Wiemann?

Entrants must be aged 18 years or over. Closing time and date for entries is 12 noon Monday, February 13, 2017. Entries received after the closing date will not be counted but may still be charged. Winners will be notified by phone. The first two correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets. Prizes are strictly non-transferable and there are no cash/prize alternatives. Re-sale of tickets is strictly forbidden. Full names and addresses of both winners and guests will be forwarded to WWFC for verification. Once submitted those attending cannot be changed. Admission to the ground is subject to authorisation by regulatory bodies. Transport is not included. Texts cost 50p plus your standard network rate. Please ask the bill payer’s permission before entering. Service provider is JMedia UK Ltd, RH16 3EG, telephone 0207 720 7130. Employees (or immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/WWFC may NOT enter. The Editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.

* If 16,500 season tickets are sold by May 31, 2017. If that target is reached any adult who has bought a season ticket by this date will receive money back so that the cost of their 17/18 season ticket is the equivalent to 50% of a match ticket price for the 23 home league games. Season tickets subject to a £6 admin fee regardless of method of payment.